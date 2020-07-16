Els presos polítics ja podran dormir a casa aquest cap de setmana 

Les juntes de tractament de Wad-Ras, Lledoners i Puig de les Basses han acordat aquest dijous que el tercer grau dels presos independentistes sigui efectiu aquest cap de setmana. Passaran així al nou règim penitenciari, validat aquest dimarts per Justícia després de la proposta dels centres. Els interns dormiran a la presó quatre dies i els altres tres a casa, segons la Secretaria de Mesures Penals, Rehabilitació i Atenció a la Víctima, que apunta que l'aplicació de la modalitat de règim obert que s'ha establert és l'habitual segons l'article 83 del reglament penitenciari. El temps mínim d'estada al centre és de vuit hores diàries. En aquests casos, les hores aniran de les 8 a les 11 hores diàries, segons el programa de cada intern. Quan siguin fora, podran treballar i tenir una participació plena i responsable en la vida social i familiar.



Les juntes de tractament de les presons van fer pública la proposta del tercer grau el passat 2 de juliol, i Justícia disposava de dos mesos per validar-la, tot i que ja va anunciar que no esgotaria el termini. La revisió del grau dels presos polítics s'havia de fer com a tard el 9 de juliol, quan es complia la classificació inicial en segon grau, en una decisió que en aquella ocasió les juntes de tractament no van prendre per unanimitat.

