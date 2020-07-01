Els presos polítics del PDeCAT retiren la proposta sobre l'ordenació de JxCat per evitar "tensions" al partit

Els tres presos polítics del PDeCAT, els exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, i l'exconseller de Cultura i exiliat Lluís Puig han enviat una carta al president del partit, David Bonvehí, per anunciar que retiren la seva proposta d'encaix de JxCat. Al text, al qual ha tingut accés l'ACN, concreten que volen evitar "tensions" al partit. La direcció del PDeCAT va refusar la proposta dels presos, que apostaven per celebrar una assemblea constituent del nou partit que reordeni l'espai -JxCat- i que en un termini de sis mesos el PDeCAT debatés si s'hi integrava plenament i es dissolia o si es mantenia com a tal.



A mesura que passen els dies, les tensions a l'espai s'evidencia i no s'assoleix un acord, si bé Bonvehí manté les negociacions amb el líder de la Crida, Jordi Sànchez -tancat a Lledoners. L'expresident i líder de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, ultima la seva estratègia per crear una organització nova, que podria presentar els propers dies. Sectors de JxCat i PDeCAT ja van reclamar-li a principis de juny que concretés una proposta per desencallar l'endreça de l'espai postconvergent abans de l'estiu.



Ara mateix, però, no es pot descartar una ruptura de l'espai en diverses formacions i, de fet, sectors del PDeCAT no descartarien presentar-se a les eleccions amb la marca JxCat si això succeís. El plantejament de la direcció que comanda Bonvehí és apostar per una coalició electoral, mentre que la Crida i l'entorn de Puigdemont prefereix crear una nova organització, sense quotes prèvies.

