Els regidors de Vox a València no oficiaran bodes civils per ordre del partit

Els dos regidors que té Vox a l'Ajuntament de València, José Gosálbez i Vicente Montáñez, han renunciat a oficiar matrimonis civils després de presentar a l'Ajuntament un escrit de renúncia.



Els edils del partit d'extrema dreta consideren que "existeixen altres sistemes o mètodes més adequats" per declarar matrimonis, encara que han insistit que la decisió no té cap tint religiós, segons publica eldiario.es.



Segons Gosálbez, portaveu del grup municipal, oficiar noces civils és una funció voluntària i que "com totes les delegacions que es fan als regidors es poden acceptar o no", i ha afegit que van consultar a la direcció nacional del partit ultra que l'escrit de renúncia recull les instruccions rebudes.