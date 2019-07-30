Els responsables de l’editorial Comanegra, citats a declarar per la publicació d’un còmic denunciat per la Policia espanyola

El proper 25 de setembre, els responsables de l’editorial Comanegra hauran d’anar a declarar al jutjat de primera instància número 15 de Palma. La raó és la denúncia de quatre sindicats de la Policia espanyola per la publicació del còmic On és l’Estel·la, que segons la seva interpretació denigra el cos de seguretat. La data de la declaració l’ha anunciat el director editorial de Comanegra, Joan Sala, en un apunt a Twitter, on ha explicat que compareixeran per dir “que la sàtira no és condemnable, que ens acollim al Dret a la Llibertat d’Expressió”.

On és l’Estel·la és un còmic de Toni Galmés per a majors de 18 anys, en què la protagonista apareix com a “testimoni privilegiat” de les mobilitzacions independentistes dels darrers temps, com les manifestacions de la Diada, el 20 de setembre de 2017, l’1 d’octubre o la manifestació independentista a Brussel·les del desembre del mateix any. El Sindicat Unificat de la Policia (SUP), entre d’altres organitzacions, va decidir denunciar-lo en considerar que “insulta” el cos i, en concret, la denúncia es va fer a Palma perquè l’Institut d’Estudis Baleàrics va subvencionar l’obra amb 1.000 euros.



La portada d''On és l'Estel·la?'

En la denúncia, els sindicats policials assegura que el còmic “menyscaba i denigra” la imatge del Cos Nacional de la Policia i la Guàrdia Civil i “atempta contra els sentiments de les persones integrants d’aquests cossos”. Per això demanen “disculpes públiques” per la publicació del còmic, que se’n retirin i eliminin els exemplars, que se’n prohibeixi la distribució al públic i que el govern balear no subvencioni en el futur “qualsevol tipus d’obra que atempti contra el dret a l’honor i denigri” la imatge dels cossos i forces de seguretat de l’Estat.