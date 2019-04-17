Els serveis jurídics de l'Eurocambra descarten la immunitat per a Puigdemont si és escollit a les europees

Els serveis jurídics del Parlament Europeu (PE) han descartat que l'expresident català a l'exili Carles Puigdemont pugui obtenir immunitat pel fet de ser elegit a les eleccions europees i que pugui, en conseqüència, efectivament ser eurodiputat.



En una anàlisi que han realitzat els juristes del PE a petició del president, Antonio Tajani, s'estableix que les prerrogatives derivades de ser eurodiputat no tenen efecte fins que no es constitueix la nova legislatura, el pròxim 2 de juliol a Estrasburg. "D'acord amb l'article 146 del reglament, la protecció de l'article 9 (immunitat) estén els seus efectes per als nous triats a l'Eurocambra el 2 de juliol de 2019 a les 10 del matí", assenyala el punt 12.

Puigdemont pot ser candidat, però la seva presència per jurar la Constitució ha de ser "física"

En el text, que es refereix en termes generals als espanyols que tinguin procediments criminals oberts i les seves opcions de concórrer a les eleccions, en referència als líders independentistes a la presó o exiliats, es recorda també que la presència per jurar la Constitució, tràmit imprescindible, ha de ser "física".



"És un requisit constitutiu per a la inclusió a la llista (d'eurodiputats) que les autoritats han de comunicar al Parlament Europeu", assenyalen els juristes.

Respecte als candidats a la presó, assenyala que les autoritats espanyoles "han donat permisos penitenciaris en el passat per complir" amb l'objectiu de prendre l'acta i jurar la Constitució, però afegeix que això s'ha decidit "cas per cas i segons les circumstàncies".



Pel cas de Puigdemont o els altres exiliats, es diu que "un candidat amb una ordre de detenció nacional a Espanya pot ser candidat", però afegeix que la seva "presència a Madrid" és necessària per jurar o prometre la Constitució espanyola i "ser inclòs a la llista de diputats que les autoritats espanyoles comunicaran al Parlament Europeu", diu el text.



"Si fos detingut en aquest moment, les autoritats judicials espanyoles haurien d'autoritzar que pogués complir aquests tràmits. Sense aquesta autorització, la recollida de l'escó dependria de les autoritats judicials espanyoles", afegeix a les conclusions del text, de 19 punts.

