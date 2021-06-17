Els sis Mossos d'Esquadra acusats d'una agressió racista al Bages aniran a judici

Els sis Mossos d'Esquadra acusats d'una agressió racista contra un jove negre a Sant Feliu Sasserra (Bages) aniran finalment a judici. L'Audiència de Barcelona ha desestimat els recursos que va presentar la defensa dels agents en contra de la resolució del jutjat de Manresa del 9 de març, que ja decretava l'obertura del judici oral. Els agents estan acusats d'un delicte contra la integritat moral i un altre de lesions. Ara, faltarà que les diferents parts presentin els seus escrits d'acusació i de defensa. Els fets es remunten al 10 de gener del 2019, quan presumptament sis agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra van agredir i proferir insults i comentaris racistes contra ell. El jove els va poder gravar amb el seu telèfon mòbil.

El jutge considera que hi ha indicis "raonables i suficients" per considerar que els fets són constitutius de delicte

En la interlocutòria, el jutge considera que de totes les actuacions practicades es desprenen indicis "raonables i suficients" per considerar que els fets són constitutius d'un delicte contra la integritat moral i un delicte de lesions. Per això, considera "procedent" seguir amb la causa.



El noi, que va denunciar l'actuació dels sis agents antidisturbis de l'Àrea de Recursos Operatius (ARRO) l'any 2019, va rebre cops de puny i puntades de peu mentre els policies li proferien insults racistes com "eres un mono", "negro de mierda" i afirmaven que eren racistes. A l'àudio, també se sent com un dels policies reconeix haver-lo disparat amb arma de foc: "He fallado, ¿eh? Si no, te reventaba las costillas con la bala". SOS Racisme, l'entitat que representa el jove, demana sis anys de presó i 12 d'inhabilitació pels mossos acusats.

