Els transportistes han iniciat la vaga convocada per CCOO i UGT aquest dimecres per reclamar millores salarials. Diversos treballador del sector de la logística i el transport de mercaderies han tallat el carrer A i el número 3 de la Zona Franca de Barcelona i la sortida 14 de la Ronda Litoral, entorn dels accessos al port, provocant llargues cues de vehicle i camions. Al voltant de les 6.00 h, centenars de vaguistes bloquejaven la rotonda més propera a la cotxera de TMB, generant afectacions a 27 línies de bus de la zona.



Denuncien que fa nou anys que el seu sou està congelat, i que les negociacions de conveni sectorials estan bloquejades a la demarcació de Barcelona. S'espera que fins a 17.000 persones puguin secundar la vaga, com ara a grans centres logístics com els de la multinacional Amazon al Prat de Llobregat, o al magatzem de Mercadona a Abrera.

Els secretaris generals de CCOO i UGT, Javier Pacheco i Camil Ros, han participat d'aquests piquets i han lligat el conflicte laboral del sector als "abusos" que permeten les reformes laborals.



Els serveis mínims abastiran establiments sanitaris i farmacèutics, en els quals es destinaran els mateixos efectius que un dia festiu. Pel que fa a la resta de mercaderies, només es transportaran aquells que no es puguin conservar més de 24 hores. Les empreses o centres afectats per la vaga hauran de determinar el personal estrictament necessari per al funcionament dels serveis mínims.

