Els treballadors en ERTO ja poden sol·licitar el nou ajut d'entre 600 i 700 euros

barcelona
Les ajudes per als treballadors en ERTO i amb contracte fix discontinu ja es poden sol·licitar des d'aquest dilluns a les 9.00 h i fins al 15 de juliol. Es tracta d'ajuts d'entre 600 i 700 euros concedits per la Generalitat per compensar la pèrdua de poder adquisitiu d'aquests treballadors. Hi poden optar les persones residents a Catalunya afectades per un ERTO entre l'1 de gener i el 31 de maig d'enguany o que hagin estat beneficiàries de la prestació extraordinària per ser fixes discontínues com a mínim un dia del mes de maig de 2021.
La línia d'ajudes està dotada amb 60 milions d'euros i es preveu que se'n beneficiïn entre 80.000 i 100.000 persones. Per accedir-hi cal inscriure's al registre habilitat al web del SOC i és necessari tenir un certificat digital o l'idCAT Mòbil. L'ordre d'inscripció no determinarà la preferència en l'atorgament de l'ajut.
