Els treballs d'enderroc de la nau incendiada de Badalona comencen aquest dissabte i costaran 119.000 euros

S'iniciaran a la façana del carrer Guifré, una de les zones estructuralment més malmeses. Els Bombers no hi van poder accedir i només es va fer una inspecció "superficial" amb dron i gossos, de manera que serà durant l'enderrocament que acabaran de confirmar si hi ha més víctimes.