Els treballs d'enderroc de la nau incendiada de Badalona comencen aquest dissabte i costaran 119.000 euros

S'iniciaran a la façana del carrer Guifré, una de les zones estructuralment més malmeses. Els Bombers no hi van poder accedir i només es va fer una inspecció "superficial" amb dron i gossos, de manera que serà durant l'enderrocament que acabaran de confirmar si hi ha més víctimes.

Representants d'empreses d'enderrocs es reuneixen amb tècnics municipals i Bombers davant la nau incendiada al barri del Gorg de Badalona.
Representants d'empreses d'enderrocs es reuneixen amb tècnics municipals i Bombers davant la nau incendiada al barri del Gorg de Badalona. Jordi Pujolar / ACN

L'Ajuntament de Badalona ha adjudicat aquest divendres les obres d'enderroc de la nau del barri del Gorg que es va incendiar la nit de dimecres i que va deixar tres victimes mortals. Els treballs costaran 119.000 euros i els farà l'empresa Roig, segons han informat fonts del consistori. Aquest mateix divendres representants de l'empresa ja han estat al lloc dels fets i els operaris hi seran a partir d'aquest dissabte. Els primers treballs es faran a la façana del carrer Guifré, en una de les zones estructuralment més malmeses. Els Bombers no hi van poder accedir i només es va fer una inspecció "superficial" amb dron i gossos.

Tot i que en principi es va descartar que es poguessin trobar més víctimes mortals, seran els treballs de desenrunament els que acabin de confirmar-ho. Els investigadors del Mossos d'Esquadra estaran presents durant les obres per poder continuar la seva tasca i intentar aclarir les causes del foc. En aquest sentit, els treballs avançaran d'acord amb les preceptives autoritzacions judicials.

