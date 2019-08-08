Els vigilants de seguretat del Prat mantenen la vaga indefinida, que arrenca divendres

Els treballadors de Trablisa, l’empresa encarregada dels filtres de seguretat a l'Aeroport del Prat, han decidit aquest dijous mantenir la vaga indefinida i de 24 hores convocada a partir de les 12h hores d'aquest divendres, segons ha informat l'assessor del comitè de vaga, Juan Carlos Giménez. Els vigilants dels controls de seguretat del Prat han votat per àmplia majoria rebutjar la proposta que l'empresa va plantejar en la mediació de dimecres en considerar que no satisfeia les seves demandes de millores salarials i laborals, com ara cobrar un euro més per hora treballada per compensar la sobrecàrrega de treball.

La votació ha començat a les 10 hores i s'ha estès durant la jornada d'aquest dijous fins a les 18.30 hores, i hi han participat uns 177 treballadors d'una plantilla d'unes 500 persones. 175 han votat a favor de l’aturada i només dos ho han fet en contra. Amb tot, la vaga haurà de fer-se amb un serveis mínims del 90% obligatoris, decretada per l’administració, un fet que ha generat crítiques sindicals. Giménez ha volgut manifestat que si hi ha cues “no serà cosa dels treballadors” i ha avisat que difícilment podran fer una vaga “tipus zel” perquè “tindrà la Guàrdia Civil a sobre i totes les càmeres vigilant”.



El 2017 va haver-hi una vaga similar dels treballadors d’Eulen, que va provocar llargues cues, tot i haver de donar també uns serveis mínims del 90%. En aquella ocasió, però, la plantilla comptava amb uns cent treballadors menys que Trablisa.

