Els votants de Colau prefereixen Maragall a Collboni a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona

L'esquerra i el progrés s'imposen -independentistes o no- en el sentir dels barcelonins respecte al seu futur govern, segons una enquesta elaborada per a Públic per ODEC poques hores abans que conclogui el termini per a formar govern a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona.



Amb una mostra de 800 entrevistes recollida entre els dies 8 i 11 de juny, l'opció que ERC -el partit guanyador sense majoria absoluta de les eleccions municipals del 26 de maig- i Barcelona en Comú ocupin l'Alcaldia és la preferida entre els seus votants.

Així, dels votants municipals de totes dues formacions, liderades per Ernest Maragall (ERC) i Ada Colau, l'alcaldessa en funcions, les preferències en absència de majoria absoluta -i amb un empat tècnic entre tots dos en les urnes- es decanten per l'entesa entre totes dues formacions d'esquerra progressista.



Els votants de Colau el passat 26-M prefereixen, de fet, a Ernest Maragall (20,7%) que el candidat i líder municipal del PSC, Jaume Collboni (18,8%) per ocupar l'ajuntament de Barcelona. Preguntats els votants d'ERC per les seves dues preferències per governar la capital catalana, es decanten majoritàriament pel seu partit electe i BeC en un 26,3%, mentre que l'opció ERC i PSC només la contemplen un 1,6%.



Per part seva, els electors dels socialistes catalans mostren una preferència pràcticament única perquè Colau i Collboni ocupin el govern municipal, amb un 25,2% favorable a BeC i el PSC. La simpatia pel duo ERC i PSC és pràcticament inexistent, ja que els votants socialistes donen a aquest tàndem un 1,1% de suport únicament, sent més favorables, fins i tot, a la parella de PSC i Ciutadans, que recull un 3,4% de suports per coordinar-se al Consistori.