Més de 800 actes s'han convocat ja al món sencer, entre el 20 i el 27 de setembre, per exigir solucions a l'escalfament global i el conseqüent estat d'emergència climàtica. Pretenen crear un moviment internacional contra la destrucció de les condicions que permeten la vida humana al planeta.



A l'Estat espanyol, més de 300 organitzacions s'han adherit a la convocatòria de vaga, convocada per al 27 de setembre, així com al manifest publicat el mes de juliol passat En defensa del futur, d'un planeta viu i d'un món just.

"Fem una crida a totes les organitzacions, a les petites empreses i als centres de treball per a que en suport a la Vaga Mundial pel Clima tanquin les seves oficines", diuen en aquest manifest. Insten a un tancament total durant tot el dia, però demanen "especialment a les petites botigues de barri i als col·lectius socials que tanquin durant les manifestacions i es sumin a la convocatòria".



A Catalunya, aquesta mobilització compta amb el suport de la Intersindical-CSC, que ha demanat a les seves delegades i delegats que duguin a terme "accions reivindicatives als diversos centres de treball".

L'exigència als governs per a que prenguin mesures efectives davant l'emergència climàtica ha estat plantejada per col·lectius i moviments com Fridays for future o Extinction Rebellion.



La crida està essent molt desigual a diferents països i continents. Aquest mapa, que s'anirà actualitzant diàriament, recollirà diverses iniciatives.

L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha decidit sumar-se a aquesta vaga convocada pel dia 27 i, per aquest motiu, ha decidit posposar el plenari municipal previst per aquella data.

✊🏽🌍Refermem el nostre compromís en la lluita contra el canvi climàtic i ens adherim a la vaga mundial pel clima del proper 27 de setembre. Per aquest motiu, la celebració del consell plenari prevista per aquesta data tindrà lloc el 30 de setembre. pic.twitter.com/NhkQsBjJ4Q — Ajuntament de BCN (@bcn_ajuntament) September 13, 2019

A Catalunya s'hi ha adherit un ampli ventall de col·lectius. Des d'organitzacions polítiques de perfil divers fins a entitats com la Plataforma en Defensa de l'Ebre o Escoltes Catalans.



Aquestes protestes convocades per la darrera setmana de setembre coincideixen amb la cimera pel clima que es celebrarà el dia 23 a Nova York.