Empitjoren el risc de rebrot i la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia

Possible canvi de tendència en l'epidèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya. Després de molts dies a la baixa, alguns dels principals indicadors han empitjorat les darreres 24 hores, segons l'últim informe del Departament de Salut. En concret, el risc de rebrot passa de 177 a 180 punts, si bé segueix per sota dels 200 punts que marquen quan és "molt elevat". La velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, que havia arribat a 0,92, puja dues centèsimes i ja és de 0,95, encara per sota de l'1 que indica quan la malaltia s'expandeix perquè cada positiu contagia més d'una persona. L'altre paràmetre que també mostra una evolució negativa és la taxa de positivitat de les proves, que se situa en 4,66%, encara per sota del 5% que marca l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control però pitjor que el 4,44% que es donava fa tres dies.



En canvi, es manté a la baixa la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants, que ara és de 193, un menys que dilluns. Paral·lelament, el darrer dia s'han comunicat 970 positius, mentre que la darrera setmana amb dades definitives -entre el 6 i el 12 de març-, el total de nous positius és de 6.913, és a dir, menys d'un miler al dia de mitjana, un nivell inèdit des de mitjans de setembre. A més a més, s'ha informat de 12 noves morts i el total és de 21.045 en tota la pandèmia.



Finalment, pel que fa a la pressió assistencial hi ha 1.499 pacients ingressats als hospitals, 55 menys que el dia previ. La dada suposo que hi ha 86 persones menys a planta amb coronavirus que fa una setmana, mentre que a les UCI n'hi ha 432, dues més que ahir. S'acumulen dos dies seguits d'increments, però si es compara amb fa una setmana el nombre de crítics ha baixat en 69.

