Just el segon dia de l'inici del judici del Procés al Tribunal Suprem, el Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) ha fet públics els resultats de l'enquesta Òmnibus de 2018, feta fa uns mesos que mostren el rebuig transversal de la societat catalana a la repressió als dirigents independentistes. En concret, el 70,3% dels enquestats no veu just l'empresonament i l'exili dels líders del procés, mentre que únicament el 17,5% sí que ho veu just.



Ara bé, és revelador que només entre els votants de Cs és majoritària l'opinió que la presó i l'exili són justos. En concret, ho opina el 55,2% dels seus votants, mentre que un 19,4% opina el contrari i percentatges significatius o no ho saben (13,4%) o no contesten (11,9%). En canvi, tant entre els votants del PP com els del PSC són majoria les persones que opinen que la situació no és justa. Pel que fa als votants dels partits independentistes o del sobiranista Catalunya en Comú Podem, més del 90% titllen la presó i l'exili d'injustos.

L'agitat darrer any polític que ha viscut Catalunya també es veu reflectit en el fet que el 65,7% dels consultats opina que la ciutadania del Principat ha vist reduïdes les seves "llibertats col·lectives i individuals i els seus drets fonamentals". També aquí, l'únic partit amb una majoria de votants que no comparteix aquesta opinió és Cs.



Aixi mateix, la majoria dels consultats creu que l'aplicació de l'article 155 sobre les institucions va tenir molt d'impacte i que fonamentalment va ser negatiu. Els votants del PP, Cs i PSC, en canvi, se situen en l'entremig, és a dir que no l'hi atribueixen ni un impacte molt positiu ni un de molt negatiu. No és casualitat que fossin els tres partits que van donar suport al 155.