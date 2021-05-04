Estàs llegint: Una enquesta de GAD3 feta els dies previs al 4M diu que el partit d'Ayuso podria governar amb Vox

Público
Una enquesta de GAD3 feta els dies previs al 4M diu que el partit d'Ayuso podria governar amb Vox

Preveu que el PP obtingui entre 62 i 65 escons, més del doble que el 2019 i que les tres esquerres juntes. En segona posició hi hauria el PSOE, que es quedaria amb 28, seguit per Más Madrid, Vox i Podemos. Ciutadans quedaria fora de l'Assemblea.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata a la reelección por el PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ejerce su derecho a voto en el Colegio La Inmaculada-Marillac, a 4 de mayo de 2021, en Madrid (España).
La presidenta de la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, votant aquest dimarts. EP

La candidata del PP a la Comunitat de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, podria governar en solitari. Només necessitaria l'abstenció de Vox a la seva investidura, ja que obtindria, segons una enquesta de GAD3 per a RTVE i Telemadrid, fins a 65 escons, més que tots els partits d'esquerra junts.

Segons aquesta enquesta, el PP obtindria entre 62 i 65 escons a l'Assemblea madrilenya, a tan sols quatre de la majoria absoluta, més del doble que en les eleccions de 2019. Estaria seguit del PSOE, que es quedaria amb un màxim de 28, nou menys que en els anteriors comicis. Más Madrid podria obtenir entre 21 i 24 diputats davant dels 20 que tenia fins ara.

Vox podria sumar fins a dos escons més, fins als 14 -ara en té 12-, mentre que Unidas Podemos repuntaria i en trauria entre 10 i 11 davant dels set de 2019. Ciutadans es quedaria fora de l'Assemblea i perdria els 26 diputats que tenia fins ara.

