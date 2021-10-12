Finalment, després d'any de reclamacions, el curs vinent les escoles que segreguen els alumnes per sexe no seran finançades amb diners públics. Així ho ha anunciat aquest dimarts el conseller d'Educació, Josep Gonzàlez-Cambray, en la roda de premsa posterior al consell executiu. La mesura s'aplicarà a partir del curs 2022-2023, però d'entrada només afectarà als centres de secundària -els que ofereixin ESO, Batxillerat i formació professional-, perquè en l'educació primària els concerts per als centres que segreguen estaran vigents fins al curs 2025-2026.

Segons el conseller, "al segle XXI no hi pot haver cap escola que amb finançament públic continuï separant per gènere", i ha argumentat que "la segregació augmenta els estereotips i legitima el sexisme". En concret, la mesura afectarà 11 centres educatius de Catalunya, que sumen 139 grups d'ESO i 3.850 alumnes. A més, dues de les escoles també ofereixen batxillerat, amb un total de 251 alumnes més. A nivell econòmic, la no renovació dels concerts implicarà un estalvi de 15 milions anuals, segons el titular del Departament d'Educació.



Fins ara sempre que la Generalitat ha intentat acabar amb aquests concerts s'ha vist qüestionada per la Justícia, però Cambray considera que amb la nova llei d'educació, la Lomloe, tenen una "major cobertura jurídica" per portar-ho a terme.



De fet, l'executiu va intentar no renovar els concerts a primària per al curs 2020-21, però el TSJC va suspendre la denegació, va acceptar les mesures cautelars sol·licitades pels centres i va establir la renovació del concert per sis cursos escolars més.



Els concerts educatius a les escoles que segreguen per sexe té un cost de desenes de milions d'euros. En concret, segons ha documentat Crític, els últims cursos l'import ha superat amb escreix els 30 milions anuals, si bé la xifra afecta un total de 14 centres, que també ofereixen educació primària. En secundària, com ha dit González Cambray, la xifra és d'uns 15 milions.

