Entitats LGTB expulsen Ciutadans del Pride Barcelona per haver pactat amb Vox

Al partit d'Albert Rivera no paren de ploure-li crítiques. Després d'una complicada setmana plena de baixes i de la ruptura amb Manuel Valls a Barcelona, ara el "cordó de seguretat" arriba des del teixit social. En concret, els col·lectius LGTB, que han aprofitat els esdeveniments en el marc del dia de l'Orgull, aquest 28 de juny, per recriminar l'acostament del partit taronja a l'extrema dreta.



Les més de 35 entitats que formen part de l'organització del Pride Barcelona 2019 han votat en una assemblea extraordinària vetar la carrossa de Ciutadans a la desfilada d'aquest dissabte 29. Segons fonts de la direcció de l'esdeveniment consultades per Públic, la decisió ha estat motivada pels recents pactes de la formació taronja amb el partit ultradretà Vox, amb posicions LGTBIfòbiques i masclistes, que consideren incompatibles amb l'esperit de la diada.



El passat abril, les entitats implicades van demanar als partits polítics signar un compromís contra l'extrema dreta, que també va avalar Ciutadans, on el partit va assolir el vistiplau per participar de l'esdeveniment a canvi de no pactar amb Vox. Ara, l'organització considera que el partit taronja ha incomplert el pacte i que, per tant, ha de ser apartat de la desfilada.



Enguany, els partits catalans que comptaran amb una carrossa són el PSC, el PDeCAT, ERC i Catalunya en Comú. També hi participarà el sindicat UGT. En aquesta ocasió, però, les entitats van decidir prescindir de representants polítics durant els parlaments. Tampoc hi podran anar durant la manifestació, on només es permetrà la presència d'un representant per institució a la capçalera.



El Pride Barcelona és un esdeveniment organitzat per l'Associació Catalana d'Empreses per a Gais i Lesbianes amb la col·laboració d'entitats de caràcter "reivindicatiu i festiu", que té com a punt central de la programació la desfilada de carrosses, que recorrerà l'Avinguda Paral·lel de Barcelona des del Port fins a la Plaça Espanya.

