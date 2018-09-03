ERC assegura que Quim Torra ha consensuat la conferència al TNC amb els republicans

La portaveu d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha assegurat aquest dilluns que el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha consensuat amb ERC el contingut de la conferència 'El nostre moment' que donarà aquest dimarts a les 19 hores des del Teatre Nacional de Catalunya.



"El contingut està consensuat amb els membres del Govern i recull totes les veus del Govern", ha explicat en la roda de premsa posterior a la reunió de la direcció d'ERC, en al·lusió al fet que l'Executiu català és una coalició formada per membres de JxCat (i PDeCAT) i ERC.



Vilalta també ha reclamat al president del govern central, Pedro Sánchez, que sigui "valent" i que, en comptes de proposar un "referèndum sobre l'autogovern", posi sobre la taula un d'autodeterminació, tal com, assegura, "demana la ciutadania de Catalunya". "Que tingui el coratge i la valentia suficient per poder abordar aquesta situació tal com demana la majoria d'aquest país", ha apuntat.



Vilalta ha fet aquestes declaracions després que Sánchez s'hagi mostrat avui partidari d'un "referèndum sobre l'autogovern" a Catalunya, concretament a un nou Estatut, ja que l'actual no va ser el que va votar el Parlament.



En ser preguntada per aquestes afirmacions, la republicana ha coincidit que la situació actual s'ha de canalitzar a través d'un diàleg i una negociació que acabi en les urnes, però ha precisat que la votació ha de versar sobre la "autodeterminació". "No fa deu anys que ens mobilitzem per tenir més autogovern o un nou estatut, sinó sobre el dret a decidir", ha recalcat.



Vilalta també ha reclamat coratge al president espanyol per "treure dels jutjats" el conflicte català, atès que es tracta de "un problema polític" que requereix "una solució política". "Aquesta situació és política i la solució passa pel diàleg, per la negociació i per poder parlar de tot i donar resposta a tot. Això és el que volem que faci el president Pedro Sánchez, que sigui valent", ha recalcat.