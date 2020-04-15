ERC descarta sumar-se als hipotètics nous pactes de la Moncloa

El vicesecretari general de comunicació i estratègia d'ERC, Sergi Sabrià, ha descartat aquest dimecres sumar-se als pactes de la Moncloa. En una entrevista amb l'ACN, Sabrià ha assegurat que "ningú" els ha de comptar per arribar a uns pactes "perquè res no canviï". El republicà ha dit que la proposta del Govern espanyol per acordar "no té forma" i no "s'acaba d'entendre" i que volen mantenir "l'statu quo dels que han manat sempre".



El també president del grup d’ERC al Parlament ha dit que amb la taula de negociació es va guanyar la "bilateralitat entre actors polítics" i que el seu partit no pensa renunciar-hi per un "gran pacte que conserva privilegis de segons qui". "Això que no té forma però que tots intuïm per on va, que amb ERC no hi comptin", ha apuntat. Després que el president del govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, hagi citat ERC aquest divendres per abordar un acord, fonts republicanes han explicat que encara no han decidit si assistiran a la trobada.



Al marge de la situació de crisi sanitària, Sabrià ha demanat no oblidar que hi ha unes persones que pateixen una presó injusta per estar culpats d'uns delictes "que no van cometre" i que la "repressió continua". Per això ha manifestat que la solució d'ERC a la política catalana passa per l'amnistia i l'autodeterminació perquè això "no ha canviat".

Respecte a la taula de negociació entre el govern català i l'espanyol ha dit que ha de "continuar" perquè té "tot el sentit" i quan es va crear va "aixecar importants expectatives que s'han de mantenir". "Nosaltres continuarem reclamant el treball bilateral entre institucions per dialogar pel final del conflicte polític, l'amnistia i que els catalans puguin votar sobre el futur polític", ha manifestat. En aquest sentit, Sabrià ha admès que la taula de diàleg hagi deixat de ser la prioritat principal durant la crisi sanitària però ha demanat que torni a posar-se en marxa quan la pandèmia baixi d'intensitat.

