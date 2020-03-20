ERC guanyaria les eleccions al Parlament i l'independentisme podria ampliar la majoria, segons el CEO

ERC guanyaria les eleccions al Parlament amb entre 33 i 35 escons i l'independentisme podria ampliar l'actual la majoria absoluta a la cambra assolint entre 69 i 74 diputats, segons el baròmetre del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) que s'ha publicat aquest divendres. Els republicans pujarien respecte els 32 actuals. El CEO pronostica que si se celebressin ara eleccions a Catalunya Junts per Catalunya seria la segona força amb una forquilla de 28 a 30 diputats, amb una certa caiguda respecte els 34 d’ara, seguida del PSC amb 23 o 24 (ara en té 17).



Cs, que ara és el primer grup de la cambra, passaria a ser el quart amb entre 16 i 18 escons -actualment en té 36-, seguits dels comuns, amb 13 o 14. La CUP obtindria vuit o nou diputats, el PP n'aconseguiria entre set i vuit i Vox podria entrar al Parlament amb un màxim de dos.



Per tercer baròmetre consecutiu, el ‘no’ s’imposaria un hipotètic referèndum d’independència, amb el 47,1%, per sobre del 44,9% del 'sí'. Això sí, una immensa majoria de catalans està d’acord en la celebració d’un referèndum. Segons el baròmetre, el 78,4% està molt o bastant d’acord amb la frase "els catalans i les catalanes tenen dret a decidir el seu futur com a país votant en un referèndum", mentre que només el 15,2% hi està molt o bastant en desacord. Finalment, només el 14,4% dels catalans prefereix la monarquia com a forma de govern, mentre que el 71,2% es decanta per la república. La monarquia només és majoritària entre els votants dels partits de la dreta espanyola.



L'enquesta es va realitzar presencialment a 2.000 persones entre el 10 de febrer i el 9 de març en 81 municipis de Catalunya, just després de la reunió del president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a Barcelona i coincidint amb la trobada de la taula de diàleg entre governs del 26 de febrer a La Moncloa. Però abans de l’esclat de la crisi del coronavirus.

