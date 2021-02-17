ERC i CUP constaten en la seva primera reunió "la voluntat d'un gir a l'esquerra de les polítiques" a Catalunya

La ronda de trobades per abordar la investidura i el futur Govern de Catalunya ha arrencat amb la primera reunió entre ERC i la CUP, que s'ha celebrat aquest dimecres a les 14h, segons han informat les dues formacions en sengles comunicats posteriors. La trobada ha servit per intercanviar visions sobre els resultats de les eleccions de diumenge i, segons ERC, han coincidir "a destacar tant la victòria de l'independentisme com el fet que el moviment polític creix per l'esquerra". La CUP hi afegeix que el 14-F evidencia "una voluntat clara de la població d'un gir cap a l'esquerra en les polítiques a Catalunya i d'un avenç cap a la República Catalana".



L'equip negociador d'ERC està integrat pels diputats Marta Vilalta, Laura Vilagrà, Sergi Sebrià i Josep Maria Jové, mentre que per la CUP hi han assistit els també parlamentaris Carles Riera, Eulàlia Reguant, Xavier Pellicer i Pau Juvillà. ERC exposa que "ha estat una primera trobada per obrir les vies de la negociació, que ha servit per prendre la temperatura a les relacions dels dos partits i establir les primeres bases de la futura negociació". En aquest sentit, s’han emplaçat a una nova trobada la setmana que ve "per continuar amb la negociació".

La CUP, per la seva part, afegeix que espera "poder reunir-se durant els pròxims dies" amb En Comú Podem i Junts per Catalunya, a banda d'exposar que també es trobarà amb "diverses organitzacions, agents cívics i socials i entitats diverses per abordar temes de cabdal importància per aquest nou cicle". A més a més, les seves assemblees debatran la valoració dels resultats i el programa social que plantejarà a la resta de formacions.

