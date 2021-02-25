ERC, JxCat, Comuns i CUP treballen per consensuar estratègies que frenin els discursos d'odi i l'extrema dreta

Esquerra, JxCat, la CUP i En Comú Podem van iniciar aquest dimecres un seguit de trobades per establir una estratègia per fer front a l'extrema dreta i als discursos d’odi, que més que probablemen farà Vox, al Parlament de Catalunya. La reunió, revelada per la CUP, és una més de les iniciatives mostrades per la majoria de grups parlamentaris amb la intenció d'aïllar la formació ultradretana i les seves estratègies al Parlament, i que han deixat Ciutadans i el Partit Popular com a úniques formacions que rebutgen establir un cordó sanitari a l'extrema dreta després de la seva entrada a la cambra catalana.

A la trobada d'ERC, JxCat, Comuns i CUP s'hi va convidar també el PSC, però segons els anticapitalistes, els socialistes van preferir no assistir-hi i remetre's al document amb propostes per aïllar Vox que van fer públic el mateix dia. Els grups participants esperen, segons la CUP, comptar amb la seva presència i propostes en la futures trobades.

La reunió es va portar a terme independent a les trobades bilaterals de negociació, i dona el tret de sortida a "l’acció antifeixista dins el Parlament", segons els anticapitalistes. L’objectiu d’aquest espai multilateral és "trobar els consensos de les majories per materialitzar el cordó antifeixista i frenar els discursos d’odi des de la cambra parlamentària". La trobada pretén consensuar estratègies al marge de les negociacions d'investidura i pel Govern, i esperen poder pactar propostes concretes "encaminades a ser vinculants per tota la cambra".

