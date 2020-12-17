ERC no assistirà a l’acte del Consell per la República d'aquest dissabte en entendre que és "interessat i partidista" 

ERC no assistirà a l'acte fundacional de l'Assemblea de Representants del Consell per la República (CxR) d'aquest dissabte al Palau de la Generalitat, segons avança Nació Digital i ha confirmat l'ACN. Els republicans consideren que l'acte és "interessat i partidista" per la proximitat de les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer. Així consta en una carta del grup parlamentari d'ERC, a la qual ha tingut accés l'ACN, que signa Sergi Sabrià, i que ha enviat aquest dijous al líder del CxR i de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont.



ERC retreu que el Consell no està "complint els objectius que s'havia marcat". JxCat, PDeCAT i Demòcrates sí que assistiran a l'acte, mentre que la CUP es limitarà a enviar-hi algun representant com a "observador". En concret hi anirà el diputat al Parlament Carles Riera. La CUP, de fet, no participa al CxR.



Esquerra recorda a la carta que ja va demanar al setembre que calia "preservar" l'activitat pública del CxR fins a després de les eleccions, i que no fos utilitzat amb "finalitats particulars". "Cal protegir-lo de les tensions electorals si ens el creiem de debò i donar-li un reimpuls perquè comenci a donar els resultats que tots esperem", argumenta Sabrià al text, en nom de tots els diputats i diputades del grup.



En el text, Sabrià critica que el CxR no hagi "complert" els objectius que s’havia marcat: "ni la internacionalització de la causa política, probablement perquè ha tingut una mirada massa interna, ni l’objectiu de generar un espai de trobada de l’independentisme". "Malauradament, avui encara no s’ha aconseguit que al Consell s’hi expressi la pluralitat de l’independentisme ni hem reeixit en una estratègia compartida. Aquestes tasques fundacionals, doncs, resten encara pendents i les considerem no només necessàries sinó del tot imprescindibles", continua la missiva. ERC, però, de moment continuarà present a l'ens.



L'Assemblea de Representants és l'òrgan de govern del CxR, que s'ha de constituir dissabte, amb 121 persones -40 representants elegits, i 81 escollits per lliure concurrència. Dissabte, l'Assemblea hauria d'elegir la mesa, ratificar Puigdemont com a president del CxR, i debatre l'acció política i el pla de l'ens.

