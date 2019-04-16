La Junta Electoral provincial de Barcelona permet a Esquerra Republicana la celebració d'un míting a la presó de Lledoners aquest pròxim dijous, segons ha informat TV3. A l'acte hi participarà el número dos dels republicans al Congrés dels Diputats, Gabriel Rufián.



Aquest dimarts, el Servei d'Institucions Penitenciàries de la Generalitat ha enviat a la Junta el dictamen favorable a què totes les candidatures puguin dur a terme actes on debatre amb els interns que "voluntàriament vulguin". El criteri d'Institucions Penitenciàries és que no hi haurà "problemes de seguretat" si es compleixen una sèrie d'exigències.



La Junta Electoral Central va traslladar la setmana passada a les Juntes Electorals provincials la decisió sobre actes electorals en centres penitenciaris.



