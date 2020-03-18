ERC porta a la Unió Europea les suposades irregularitats fiscals de Joan Carles I

L'eurodiputada d'ERC Diana Riba ha demanat a la Comissió Europea saber si l'exministre d'Exteriors i actual l'Alt Representant de la Unió Europea, Josep Borrell, era "coneixedor" de les "relacions" de Joan Carles I amb l'Aràbia Saudita. En la pregunta escrita, Riba demana a la Comissió que digui si els "negocis foscos" i el "possible blanqueig de capitals" de Joan Carles I infringeixen la legislació europea sobre el blanqueig de capitals. També reclama a la Comissió que investigui si Espanya esta "implementant correctament" la legislació europea sobre el blanqueig de capitals.

En l'escrit presentat per l'eurodiputada republicana s'assegura que la Fiscalia suïssa està investigant un compte bancari del Banc Mirabaud, que té la seva seu en el paradís fiscal de les Bahames. Segons les informacions que detalla la pregunta a la Comissió europea d'ERC, "el Govern de l'Aràbia Saudita hauria transferit 100 milions d'euros a aquest compte. El titular de la mateixa seria la societat instrumental panamenya, Lucum Foundation, de la qual seria beneficiari l'antic Cap d'Estat, Joan Carles de Borbó. Les recerques apunten al fet que aquestes transaccions estarien vinculades amb una activitat comisionista vinculada al contracte de 6.300 milions d'euros del Tren d'Alta Velocitat a la Meca que va ser adjudicat a diverses empreses espanyoles. The Telegraph ha revelat que l'actual Cap de l'Estat, Felip de Borbó, constava com a beneficiari d'aquests diners. Les informacions no sols assenyalen els negocis ocults de l'antic Cap de l'Estat espanyol, sinó també un possible delicte de blanqueig de capitals".

Després d'aquest reguitzell de dades sobre possibles irregularitats, Diana Riba pregunta: "investigarà la Comissió Europea si aquests fets infringeixen la legislació europea sobre blanqueig de capitals, en específic, la Directiva (EU) 2015/849 i la Regulació (EU) 2015/847?" I afegeix si s'investigarà que Espanya hagi implementat correctament aquesta legislació? I si era coneixedor l'Alt Representant de la UE, en el seu antic rol de Ministre d'Exteriors d'Espanya, Josep Borrell, de les relacions de Joan Carles de Borbó amb l'Aràbia Saudita?