ERC votarà 'no' al decret de nova normalitat per la falta de negociació amb el Govern espanyol

La secretària general adjunta d'ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha anunciat aquest dilluns que la formació votarà 'no' al decret de nova normalitat que el Govern espanyol portarà al Congrés. En roda de premsa després de la reunió de l'executiva del partit, Vilalta ha argumentat el vot negatiu perquè no s'ha "negociat" amb ERC. La republicana ha retret al Govern espanyol que no s'hagi assegut a negociar amb els republicans i que no s'hagin pogut trobar "beneficis" per la ciutadania. Vilalta ha dit que hi ha "poc marge" perquè ERC canviï el posicionament i ha lamentat que el decret ja estigui pactat de forma "barata" amb Cs i el PNB. "Nosaltres farem prevaldre els nostres vots", ha avisat.

Vilalta ha criticat que el Govern espanyol "jugui" a la "geometria variable"

Vilalta ha criticat que el Govern espanyol "jugui" a la "geometria variable" quan pacta determinades iniciatives parlamentàries amb alguns grups o d'altres. La republicana ha qüestionat si l'executiu espanyol se sent "còmode" pactant amb Cs o preferiria retornar a la majoria que van fer possible la investidura del govern de Pedro Sánchez. "Si volen vots i comptar amb ERC han de poder negociar amb ERC. Quan hi ha possibilitat d'avançar i pactar millores per Catalunya, l'autogovern i la gestió des de la proximitat, ERC hi serà", ha conclòs.



Preguntada sobre els motius que porten ERC a votar contra el decret, Vilalta ha dit que ho exposaran properament des del grup parlamentari però que es tracta de qüestions competencials al voltant de l'àmbit sanitari i del "tarannà" del text. D'altra banda, ha dit que és "incompatible" un pressupost general de l'Estat negociat conjuntament amb ERC i Cs perquè representen models "molt diferents". Vilalta ha dit que ERC donarà suport o s'oposarà als pressupostos en funció del "context". Així, ha obert la porta a abordar els comptes estatals si la via del diàleg i la negociació entre governs està "oberta" i "s'avança".