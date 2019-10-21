La Policia Nacional ha iniciat un escorcoll a la seu de l'Associació Catalana de Municipis (ACM) i Comarques aquest dilluns en una operació contra una suposada xarxa corrupta de desviament de cabals públics. El registre s'ha fet per ordre del Jutjat d'instrucció 16 de Barcelona, en una actuació liderada per la Comissaria General d'Informació. Les actuacions, declarades secretes, no afecten l'actual conseller d'Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, segons han dit fonts de la investigació a Europa Press. Buch va presidir l'entitat entre 2011 i 2017, quan era alcalde de Premià de Mar.
Aquest mateix dilluns al matí també hi ha hagut un registre a una agència de viatges de Vuc que estaria dins el mateix operatiu. Es tracta de l'oficina Viatges Alemany, on els agents han identificat i han fet fora a tots els treballadors demanant que s'apartessin dels ordinadors. L'escorcoll s'ha iniciat a les 9.30 h i ha durat fins al voltant de les 12.00 h.
L'ACM ja havia investigada els darrers anys, arran d'un acte de 167 alcaldes catalans a Brussel·les amb l'expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, celebrat el 7 de novembre de 2017. Finalment, l'any passat es van arxivar les diligències. En el seu moment, el fiscal va indicar que no existien indicis que els costos del viatge, l'estança i el lloguer el local de l'acte "procedissin, ni en tot ni en part, de fons públics dels seus respectius consistoris".
