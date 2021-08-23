El bisbe de Solsona, Xavier Novell, ha presentat la seva renúncia al càrrec al·legant motius "estrictament personals". Segons un comunicat fet públic per la diòcesi de Solsona, Novell ha pres la decisió "després d'un període de reflexió, discerniment i d'oració". El bisbe ha presentat la dimissió davant del Sant Pare i del govern pastoral de la diòcesi de Solsona. D'aquesta manera, el Sant Pare ha nomenat el bisbe de Vic, Romà Casanova, administrador apostòlic de Solsona durant la seva vacant.



Novell, de 52 anys, va ser nomenat bisbe de Solsona el novembre de 2010 i, amb 41 anys, es va convertir en el prelat més jove de l'Estat. En una altra nota de premsa, la pròpia diòcesi de Solsona ha explicat que Xavier Novell Gomà "lliurement ha presentat per raons estrictament personals" la renúncia de conformitat al que es contempla en el cànon 401.2 del Codi de Dret Canònic.

Així mateix la nota subratlla el "moment difícil" que està vivint la comunitat de la diòcesi "amb la confiança posada en Déu, Suprem Pastor de l'Església" i han assenyalat que "eleva les seves oracions pel Sant Pare, per Mons. Novell i per l'administrador apostòlic".



Ordenat sacerdot el juliol de 1997, Xavier Novell va llicenciar-se en Teologia per la Pontifícia Universitat Gregoriana aquell mateix any i set més tard obtindria el doctorat. Parla castellà, català, italià, francès i coneix l'anglès. Va ser Vicari Parroquial de Sant Jaume, de Mollerussa (1997-2001); Professor d'Antropologia Teològica a l'Institut de Ciències Religioses de Lleida (1998-2002) i Secretari General i Canceller del Bisbat de Solsona (2005-2008).

