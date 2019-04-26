Espanya se situa a la cua d'Europa pel que fa a percepció d'independència judicial

Un informe de la Comissió Europea posiciona Espanya a la quarta posició per la cua en confiança ciutadana al poder judicial. Això mostra un retrocés de dues posicions respecte a l'any 2017, quan es col·locava en sisè lloc començant pel final. Es tracta d'un índex de percepció d'independència judicial a Europa que recull les dades de l'any 2018, i que posa l'Estat només per davant de Bulgària, Eslovàquia i Croàcia.



Tan sols un 37% de la ciutadania espanyola té una percepció positiva de la independència judicial. Per contra, un 55% la té negativa o molt negativa. Els motius principals d'aquesta mala visió recauen en les interferències dels governs, els polítics i els poders econòmics, segons els enquestats, als quals un 40% de la mostra atribueix aquesta de confiança. De fet, la societat espanyola és una de les europees que més percepció d'interferències en el sistema judicial té de tota la comunitat.

La comissària europea de Justícia, Vera Jouruvá, ha mostrat la seva intranquil·litat per aquests indicadors: "El nivell de percepció de la independència judicial entre els ciutadans i les empreses en alguns països és particularment preocupant".



A l'altra cara de la moneda, el país on la ciutadania té una percepció d'independència judicial més àmplia és a Dinamarca: només un 6% dels enquestats tenen una visió negativa o no negativa. Els segueixen els finesos i els austríacs en segona i tercera posició.

