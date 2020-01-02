La justícia belga ha deixat en suspens l'euroordre contra l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exconseller Toni Comín. El jutge belga considera que, després de la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) que avalava la immunitat d'Oriol Junqueras un cop va ser escollit eurodiputat, Puigdemont i Comín també han de gaudir d'aquesta immunitat.
Amb aquesta decisió, la justícia belga paralitza el procediment que estava obert contra els dos líders independentistes després que el jutge d'instrucció del judici al Procés Pablo Llarena enviés dues ordres d'extradició per als dos polítics exiliats a Bèlgica. Tanmateix, el judici es podria reprendre si el Tribunal Suprem envia un suplicatori al Parlament Europeu perquè suspengui la immunitat dels eurodiputats presos i exiliats i aquest l'accepta.
Puigdemont ja ha celebrat la decisió dels tribunals belgues amb una piulada al seu compte personal de Twitter: "Bèlgica reconeix la nostra immunitat i decideix suspendre l'arrest i la petició d'extradició! Però ara encara estem esperant per la llibertat d'Oriol Junqueras, qui té la mateixa immunitat que nosaltres. Espanya ha d'actuar en la mateixa línia que ho ha fet Bèlgica i respectar la llei".
Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant! @toni_comin.— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) January 2, 2020
But now we are still waiting for the release of @junqueras, who has the same immunity as us. Spain must act in the same way as Belgium has done and respect the law
La darrera euroordre contra els dos dirigents es va emetre el passat 14 d'octubre, just després de la publicació de la sentència del judici al Procés. Dies més tard, Puigdemont i Comín es van presentar a la policia belga per comparèixer davant la fiscalia i un jutge, que els va deixar en llibertat sense fiança amb la condició que estiguessin localitzables i no sortir del país sense autorització.
El passat 19 de desembre, però, el jutge belga va suspendre la decisió final sobre l'extradició per conèixer la sentència del TJUE. A més, també valora que tant Puigdemont com Comín van ser reconeguts per l'Eurocambra com a diputats i van rebre la seva acreditació com a tals.
