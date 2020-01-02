Público
Euroordre La justícia belga suspèn l'euroordre contra Puigdemont i Comín i els reconeix la immunitat

Els tribunals belgues paralitzen el procés sobre l'extradició d'ambdós polítics després de conèixer la sentència del TJUE que reconeix la immunitat de Junqueras. Només es recuperarà el judici en cas que el Parlament Europeu els retiri la immunitat a petició del Tribunal Suprem.

Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín en una roda de premsa a Bèlgica. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

La justícia belga ha deixat en suspens l'euroordre contra l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exconseller Toni Comín. El jutge belga considera que, després de la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) que avalava la immunitat d'Oriol Junqueras un cop va ser escollit eurodiputat, Puigdemont i Comín també han de gaudir d'aquesta immunitat. 

Amb aquesta decisió, la justícia belga paralitza el procediment que estava obert contra els dos líders independentistes després que el jutge d'instrucció del judici al Procés Pablo Llarena enviés dues ordres d'extradició per als dos polítics exiliats a Bèlgica. Tanmateix, el judici es podria reprendre si el Tribunal Suprem envia un suplicatori al Parlament Europeu perquè suspengui la immunitat dels eurodiputats presos i exiliats i aquest l'accepta. 

Puigdemont ja ha celebrat la decisió dels tribunals belgues amb una piulada al seu compte personal de Twitter: "Bèlgica reconeix la nostra immunitat i decideix suspendre l'arrest i la petició d'extradició! Però ara encara estem esperant per la llibertat d'Oriol Junqueras, qui té la mateixa immunitat que nosaltres. Espanya ha d'actuar en la mateixa línia que ho ha fet Bèlgica i respectar la llei".

La darrera euroordre contra els dos dirigents es va emetre el passat 14 d'octubre, just després de la publicació de la sentència del judici al Procés. Dies més tard, Puigdemont i Comín es van presentar a la policia belga per comparèixer davant la fiscalia i un jutge, que els va deixar en llibertat sense fiança amb la condició que estiguessin localitzables i no sortir del país sense autorització.

El passat 19 de desembre, però, el jutge belga va suspendre la decisió final sobre l'extradició per conèixer la sentència del TJUE. A més, també valora que tant Puigdemont com Comín van ser reconeguts per l'Eurocambra com a diputats i van rebre la seva acreditació com a tals.

