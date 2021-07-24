L'incendi de la Conca de Barberà i l'Anoia ha cremat unes 1.372 hectàrees i continua actiu aquest diumenge. El vent de component sud està generant moltes represes cap al nord, cap a Sant Martí de Tous (Anoia) que, de moment, s'estan aturant. Tot i això l'inspector en cap dels Bombers de la Generalitat, David Borrell, ha remarcat que hi ha una d'aquestes represes que els preocupa. "Mentre bufi la marinada seran hores crítiques, però confiem que al vespre les condicions seran més favorables", ha dit. Els Agents Rurals treballen en dues hipòtesis sobre l'origen del foc, però encara no se'n tenen indicis clars.

El director general de Prevenció i Extinció d'Incendis i Salvaments, Joan Delort, ha detallat que són 110 persones de 53 masies i cases aïllades, que han hagut de ser evacuades per precaució dels municipis de l'entorn del foc. També es va desallotjar aquest dissabte un grup de 12 menors que feien acampada a Sant Martí de Tous i que han passat la nit a l'Ateneu del municipi, i aquest diumenge s'ha desallotjat la casa de colònies La Censada, de Santa Margarida de Montbui, on hi havia una quarantena d'infants i monitors. Aquest migdia els dos grups han tornat cap a casa.

Aquesta diumenge a la tarda, els Mossos d'Esquadra han evacuat la urbanització de L'Aubreda de Sant Martí de Tous (Anoia) i s'ha confinat la resta del municipi perquè el foc s'ha obert pel cap i l'últim terç del flanc esquerre. Els Bombers demanen també el confinament de Santa Maria de Miralles (Anoia) i els cossos d'emergències fan una crida perquè cap persona s'acosti a la zona de l'incendi. El foc ha cremat unes 1.372 hectàrees i s'ha batallat tota la tarda per retenir el cap de l'incendi que el vent de marinada empeny ara cap al nord, cap a Sant Martí de Tous. Aquest dissabte ja s'havien confinat les poblacions de Bellprat i del poble de Sant Gallard, al municipi de les Piles (Conca de Barberà).

