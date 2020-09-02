La família Franco haurà de tornar al domini públic el Pazo de Meirás

madrid
El Jutjat de Primera Instància número 1 de La Corunya ha condemnat la família Franco a retornar el Pazo de Meirás en declarar que és propietat de l'Estat, després de concloure que l'immoble va ser un regal que es va fer en el seu moment al cap de l'Estat i no a Francisco Franco a títol personal. La magistrada Marta Canales ha sentenciat que la compravenda de 24 de maig de 1941, amb la qual el dictador va aconseguir inscriure la finca al seu nom en el Registre de la Propietat, va ser una simulació, "el que determina la nul·litat de la mateixa".
A més, la jutge rebutja l'existència de retard en la presentació de la demanda i subratlla que la possibilitat de presentar-la "neix d'un important estudi històric i d'un consens social aconseguit després de molts anys".
