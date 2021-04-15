Un total de deu dones del Bages i el Moianès estan acusades de desordres, danys i atemptat contra els agents de l'autoritat durant la vaga del 8-M de 2019 a Manresa. La Fiscalia demana per a cadascuna d'elles entre un any i mig i tres de presó. Pel que fa a la multa se'ls hi exigeix un total 23.000 euros. Aquest dijous s'ha presentat a Manresa una campanya de suport a les encausades sota el lema "Hi érem totes", que exigeix l'absolució de totes elles i veu l'acusació com una vulneració dels drets. El col·lectiu ha anunciat que preveu realitzar accions i mobilitzacions de protesta. A hores d'ara, segons ha manifestat Eva Pous, lletrada d'Alerta Solidària, que es fa càrrec de la defensa, no hi ha data de judici.