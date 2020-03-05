Fira de Barcelona ajorna l'Alimentaria per evitar l'impacte del coronavirus

barcelona
El comitè organitzador de la fira internacional Alimentaria, celebrada des de 1976, ha decidit aquest dijous a la tarda ajornar el saló fins al setembre per evitar l'impacte del coronavirus, ha informat avui Fira de Barcelona en un comunicat. El congrés, el segon amb més impacte econòmic després del Mobile World Congress, s'havia de dur a terme la setmana del 20 al 23 d'abril al recinte de Gran Via de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona).
La preparació havia seguit el seu curs malgrat la cancel·lació del Mobile World Congress el passat 13 de febrer, però els esdeveniments dels últims dies han obligat a un canvi de plans. Així mateix, també ajornen el saló Hostelco, que s'havia de realitzar simultàniament amb l'Alimentaria. Segons les previsions de la Fira, els dos salons havien de reunir prop de 4.500 empreses expositores, procedents de 70 països, i uns 150.000 visitants, un 30% internacionals de 156 països. A finals del 2019, ja s'havia contractat el 90% dels 110.000 metres quadrats de superfície d'expositors.
El Departament de Salut de la Generalitat ha confirmat avui quatre nous casos de coronavirus, dades que han elevat a 32 el total d'afectats a Catalunya. Entre aquests nous afectats hi ha el primer cas greu, el d'un home de 50 anys de Barcelona que té una patologia prèvia. El secretari de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, ha explicat que la seva situació és greu tot i que "sense cap perill en absolut". En el conjunt de l'Estat, el Ministeri de Sanitat ha confirmat aquesta tarda 261 casos de coronavirus a tot l'Estat.
