La Fiscalia avala davant del TSJC l'ús del passaport Covid per l'oci nocturn

barcelona
La Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya s'ha mostrat favorable a l'exigència de l'anomenat passaport Covid per entrar als locals d'oci nocturn a partir de la propera mitjanit. D'acord amb el criteri de la Generalitat, i tenint en compte la sentència del setembre passat del Tribunal Suprem que avalava aquesta fórmula, el ministeri fiscal veu "idònia, necessària i proporcionada" la mesura.
En el seu escrit davant del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), que ha d'autoritzar la mesura, recorda que l'exhibició d'aquest document no afecta greument els drets fonamentals, perquè només ho hauran de fer els ciutadans que vulguin accedir a aquests locals. A més, no es donaran més dades mèdiques ni es recolliran en un registre. També veu bé que no es facin diferències entre regions sanitàries perquè la situació pandèmica és similar en totes.
