La Fiscalia de Barcelona investiga almenys tres possibles abocaments irregulars de residus sanitaris amb Covid-19

barcelona
La Fiscalia de Medi Ambient de Barcelona està investigant almenys tres abocaments de residus sanitaris de Covid-19 en abocadors a l'aire lliure i sense les mesures de seguretat pertinents. Els residus procedien de residències d'avis i hospitals i van ser gestionats per empreses privades encarregades d'aquest material sanitari, que ha de ser recollit, transportat i eliminat amb determinades mesures de seguretat especials. També s'està investigant si el transport es va fer correctament i si es podrien haver vulnerat les mesures de seguretat dels treballadors de l'empresa que va fer la recollida i abocament d'aquest material, bàsicament EPI i residus orgànics. El volum de residus sanitaris s'ha disparat durant la pandèmia.
El ministeri públic també ha obert tres investigacions per delictes ambientals al riu Tordera arran de les obres de reparació pel temporal Gloria a principis d'any. També manté oberta la investigació per la contaminació del riu Besòs arran d'un vessament d'una empresa de Montornès del Vallès el desembre passat.
Durant el 2019 el ministeri fiscal va obrir 114 diligències d'investigació a la demarcació de Barcelona per possibles delictes ambientals, davant dels 92 del 2018. Fins el juny d'aquest 2020 ja hi ha 80 diligències obertes. Els escrits d'acusació també van pujar, de 41 a 51. Segons el fiscal delegat de Medi Ambient, Antoni Pelegrín, això es deu a un increment de la conflictivitat ambiental i al fet que moltes entitats ecologistes confien en la fiscalia per investigar aquest tipus de delictes.
