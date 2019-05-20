La fiscalia de delictes d'odi demana dos anys de presó pel policia nacional que va agredir Jordi Borràs

La fiscalia demana dos anys de presó pel policia que va agredir el fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs. Segons ha avançat El Món, el fiscal especialitzat en delictes d'odi considera que l'agent investigat és l'autor d'un delicte de lesions amb l'agreujant de discriminació per motius ideològics, pel que demana presó i 7.500 euros per les lesions causades, tant físiques com psicològiques.

El mateix Borràs ha explicat per les seves xarxes socials que el fiscal també demana el sobreseïment de la causa contra ell, ja que va ser el mateix agent qui va va denunciar-lo per insultar-lo.

Una molt bona notícia per avui: El fiscal de delictes d'odi demana una pena de 2 anys de presó i inhabilitació per l'inspector de la brigada d'informació de la @policia que em va agredir el juliol passat. El fiscal també demana el sobreseïment de la causa contra mi. #seguim! https://t.co/lA7gXcYolF — Jordi Borràs (@jordiborras) 20 de mayo de 2019

Els fets van ocórrer el passat 16 de juliol quan, a la sortida d'un acte polític de la Crida Nacional per la República a l'Ateneu Barcelonès, un home de 40 anys va colpejar al nas a Jordi Borràs mentre proferia crits de "Viva España" i "Viva Franco". Més tard es va saber que l'agressor era un agent de la Policia Nacional a Barcelona i que havia estat membre de la unitat antigihadista, tal com va informar aquest diari.