Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La fiscalia de delictes d'odi demana dos anys de presó pel policia nacional que va agredir Jordi Borràs

Considera que l'agent investigat és l'autor d'un delicte de lesions amb l'agreujant de discriminació per motius ideològics. El fiscal també demana el sobreseïment de la denúncia contra Borràs interposada pel policia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jordi Borràs, después de la agresión. Imagen cedida por 'El Món'/QS

Jordi Borràs, después de la agresión. Imagen cedida por 'El Món'/QS

La fiscalia demana dos anys de presó pel policia que va agredir el fotoperiodista Jordi Borràs. Segons ha avançat El Món, el fiscal especialitzat en delictes d'odi considera que l'agent investigat és l'autor d'un delicte de lesions amb l'agreujant de discriminació per motius ideològics, pel que demana presó i 7.500 euros per les lesions causades, tant físiques com psicològiques.

El mateix Borràs ha explicat per les seves xarxes socials que el fiscal també demana el sobreseïment de la causa contra ell, ja que va ser el mateix agent qui va va denunciar-lo per insultar-lo.

Els fets van ocórrer el passat 16 de  juliol quan, a la sortida d'un acte polític de la Crida Nacional per la República a l'Ateneu Barcelonès, un home de 40 anys va colpejar al nas a Jordi Borràs mentre proferia crits de "Viva España" i "Viva Franco". Més tard es va saber que l'agressor era un agent de la Policia Nacional a Barcelona i que havia estat membre de la unitat antigihadista, tal com va informar aquest diari.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas