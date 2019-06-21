El Tribunal Suprem acull aquest divendres una jornada històrica, donada la rellevància pública del cas en qüestió. Des de les 10.30 hores del matí, l'Alt Tribunal acull la celebració de la vista en la qual el Ministeri Públic, l'acusació particular i les acusacions populars personades en la causa desglossen els seus arguments per qualificar d'agressió sexual, i no d'abús, la violació dels cinc membres de 'La Manada' a una jove de 18 anys el juliol de 2016, a Pamplona.



En referència a això, la fiscal Isabel Rodríguez ha expressat la seva “més absoluta discrepància” amb la sentència que va condemnar als agressors a nou anys de presó per abusos sexuals: “Va ser un delicte continuat de violació”, ja que “va concórrer la força o intimidació suficient”.

Rodríguez, la primera a prendre la paraula, s'ha remès únicament als fets provats recollits a la sentència del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Navarra (TSJN), que va ratificar la condemna, per assegurar que en cap cas aquests recullen que la víctima “accedís a tals relacions”. De fet, citant diverses sentències del Suprem sobre els factors a tenir en compte per condemnar per violació, la fiscal s'ha referit a tres circumstàncies de vital importància: que la víctima va ser portada fins a un lloc recòndit, un “habitacle” molt reduït en un portal, que estava aïllada i no podia demanar auxili, i que els agressors eren superiors en número, edat i força física.



“Li van fer adoptar una actitud de submissió, no de consentiment”, afirmava la fiscal, recordant que els violadors van imposar la seva voluntat “per la força”, que aquesta força no necessàriament ha de basar-se en la violència física, sinó que n'hi ha prou que tingui un caràcter intimidatori. Per tot això,

(Hi haurà ampliació)