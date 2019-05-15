Público
JUDICI AL PROCÉS La Fiscalia demana processar per organització criminal membres del Govern i de la CCMA

Els directors de TV3 i Catalunya Ràdio, la presidenta de la CCMA i diversos càrrecs de la Generalitat investigats pel jutjat d'instrucció 13 podrien sumar aquest delicte als de malversació, prevaricació, revelació de secrets i desobediència per l'1-O.

El director de TV3, Vicent Sanchis./Europa Press

La Fiscalia vol afegir el delicte d'organització criminal al processament de la cúpula directiva de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA). El Ministeri Públic ha enviat un escrit a la titular del jutjat número 13 de Barcelona, que investiga l'organització del referèndum de l'1-O, per demanar que processin per aquest delicte la presidenta de la CCMA, Núria Llorach, el director de TV3, Vicent Sanchis, el de Cataluya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo, i el director de màrqueting i vendes de la CCMA, Martí Patxot. També ho demana per alts càrrecs del Govern, com Antoni Molons, secretari general de difusió de la Generalitat, a més dels responsables del Diplocat processats. 

L'escrit descriu l'organització criminal com un grup de persones amb una jerarquia i unes funcions determinades basant-se en la jurisprudència del Tribunal Suprem i el codi penal. Segons la Fiscalia, la interlocutòria de processament de la jutge defineix aquesta estructura piramidal en el relat dels fets que tenen a veure amb la preparació de l'1-O i en la declaració d'independència.

Fins ara, aquest delicte només havia demanat afegir-lo el partit ultradretà Vox. En cas que la demanda de la fiscalia sigui atesa, se sumarà als delictes de malversació, prevaricació, revelació de secrets i desobediència, pels quals processa la trentena de persones investigades.

El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona va finalitzar la seva investigació sobre el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 el passat 9 de maig.  En paral·lel al judici al Procés que té el Tribunal Suprem com a escenari, aquest tribunal ha trobat indicis de diversos delictes, però no de rebel·lió o sedició. El saldo total de processats és de 30 imputats. En total, 17 per malversació, 17 per desobediència, 3 per revelació de secrets, 3 per falsedat documental i 4 per prevaricació.

