La Fiscalia vol afegir el delicte d'organització criminal al processament de la cúpula directiva de la Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA). El Ministeri Públic ha enviat un escrit a la titular del jutjat número 13 de Barcelona, que investiga l'organització del referèndum de l'1-O, per demanar que processin per aquest delicte la presidenta de la CCMA, Núria Llorach, el director de TV3, Vicent Sanchis, el de Cataluya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo, i el director de màrqueting i vendes de la CCMA, Martí Patxot. També ho demana per alts càrrecs del Govern, com Antoni Molons, secretari general de difusió de la Generalitat, a més dels responsables del Diplocat processats.



L'escrit descriu l'organització criminal com un grup de persones amb una jerarquia i unes funcions determinades basant-se en la jurisprudència del Tribunal Suprem i el codi penal. Segons la Fiscalia, la interlocutòria de processament de la jutge defineix aquesta estructura piramidal en el relat dels fets que tenen a veure amb la preparació de l'1-O i en la declaració d'independència.



Fins ara, aquest delicte només havia demanat afegir-lo el partit ultradretà Vox. En cas que la demanda de la fiscalia sigui atesa, se sumarà als delictes de malversació, prevaricació, revelació de secrets i desobediència, pels quals processa la trentena de persones investigades.



El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona va finalitzar la seva investigació sobre el referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017 el passat 9 de maig. En paral·lel al judici al Procés que té el Tribunal Suprem com a escenari, aquest tribunal ha trobat indicis de diversos delictes, però no de rebel·lió o sedició. El saldo total de processats és de 30 imputats. En total, 17 per malversació, 17 per desobediència, 3 per revelació de secrets, 3 per falsedat documental i 4 per prevaricació.

