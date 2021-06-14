La Fiscalia demana sis anys de presó per a Buch per designar un Mosso d'Esquadra com a escorta de Puigdemont a l'exili

La Fiscalia demana sis anys de presó per a l'exconseller d'Interior Miquel Buch per designar un agent dels Mossos d'Esquadra com a escorta de Carles Puigdemont quan va marxar de Catalunya. El ministeri públic també sol·licita quatre anys i mig de presó per al policia en qüestió, Lluís Escolà, que també va ser assessor en matèria de sistemes de seguretat. La despesa per aquesta feina va ser de 52.712 euros, quantitat que la Fiscalia reclama com a indemnització. El ministeri públic atribueix a Buch els presumptes delictes de malversació i prevaricació i també acusa el sargent dels Mossos de cooperador necessari. A tots dos els reclama també més de 10 anys d'inhabilitació especial i absoluta i una fiança de 70.283 euros.



