La Fiscalia diu que només el Suprem pot jutjar el Procés: "És un atemptat greu a l'interès general d'Espanya"

Hi ha diferències entre les posicions de la Fiscalia i l'Advocacia de l'Estat de cara al judici del procés, però totes dues són unànimes pel que fa a quin tribunal ha de jutjar aquesta causa. El Ministeri Públic i l'Advocacia han defensat aquest dimarts que el Tribunal Suprem té total competència per jutjar-la, donant cop de porta a les pretensions dels 18 líders independentistes que s'asseuran a la banqueta dels acusats l'any vinent, que reivindiquen que l'autoritat judicial competent és el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).
De fet, i mentre els independentistes mantenen que els fets constitutius de presumptes delictes van tenir lloc a Catalunya, la Fiscalia assegura que la qüestió que es jutja compleix amb el requisit de suposar "un atemptat greu a l'interès general d'Espanya", i per tant " depassa les competències "catalanes.
Segons el fiscal Jaime Moreno, la finalitat del delicte de rebel·lió que atribueix als acusats és derogar la Constitució espanyola i declarar la independència catalana, cosa que "afecta tot el territori". "El cor de l'atac", "la diana" seria l'ordenament constitucional espanyol, sempre segons el seu relat.
