Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La Fiscalia diu que només el Suprem pot jutjar el Procés: "És un atemptat greu a l'interès general d'Espanya"

La vista de qüestions prèvies celebrada a l'Alt Tribunal ha conclòs a les dues de la tarda. El Ministeri Públic, l'Advocacia de l'Estat i l'acusació particular, que exerceix el partit ultradretà Vox, mantenen que és el Suprem qui ha de jutjar la causa, en contra del que esgrimeixen les defenses dels 18 acusats.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El magistrado Manuel Marchena (d) preside el tribunal, junto al juez Andrés Martínez Arreieta (i), al inicio de la vista por las cuestiones previas del caso del 'procés' | EFE/Ballesteros

El magistrat Manuel Marchena (d) presideix el tribunal que jutjarà els dirigents sobiranistes.  | EFE/Ballesteros

Hi ha diferències entre les posicions de la Fiscalia i l'Advocacia de l'Estat de cara al judici del procés, però totes dues són unànimes pel que fa a quin tribunal ha de jutjar aquesta causa. El Ministeri Públic i l'Advocacia han defensat aquest dimarts que el Tribunal Suprem té total competència per jutjar-la, donant cop de porta a les pretensions dels 18 líders independentistes que s'asseuran a la banqueta dels acusats l'any vinent, que reivindiquen que l'autoritat judicial competent és el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).

De fet, i mentre els independentistes mantenen que els fets constitutius de presumptes delictes van tenir lloc a Catalunya, la Fiscalia assegura que la qüestió que es jutja compleix amb el requisit de suposar "un atemptat greu a l'interès general d'Espanya", i per tant " depassa les competències "catalanes.

Segons el fiscal Jaime Moreno, la finalitat del delicte de rebel·lió que atribueix als acusats és derogar la Constitució espanyola i declarar la independència catalana, cosa que "afecta tot el territori". "El cor de l'atac", "la diana" seria l'ordenament constitucional espanyol, sempre segons el seu relat.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas