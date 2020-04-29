La Fiscalia investiga 24 residències a Catalunya amb morts pel coronavirus

La Fiscalia investiga per la via penal un total de 24 residències de gent gran a Catalunya per la gestió feta pel coronavirus, segons les últimes dades facilitades pel ministeri públic amb data del 27 d'abril. Una investigació que es va obrir a l'àrea de Vilanova i la Geltrú es va acabar arxivant. En tots aquests centres hi han mort avis a causa de la Covid-19 i la investigació, que es fa en col·laboració amb els Mossos d’Esquadra, pretén aclarir si les morts han sigut conseqüència de negligència en l’atenció de les persones. En el cas que sigui així, podria implicar un delicte d’homicidi imprudent.



El número més gran de diligències penals obertes correspon a la fiscalia provincial de Barcelona, amb deu, seguida de quatre a l'àrea de Granollers i quatre més a la de Sabadell. A més, segons ha informat el ministeri públic, a Catalunya també hi ha obertes 79 actuacions en l'àmbit civil i tuïtiu per a la protecció de les persones usuàries. D'aquestes, hi ha 26 diligències civils obertes a la fiscalia de l'àrea de Sabadell.



El total de 24 diligències penals obertes són quatre més que l'últim balanç fet per la Fiscalia a la setmana passada. En aquest període, però, la fiscalia pot haver decretat l'arxivament d'algunes investigacions i haver-ne obert altres. Les 24 diligències penals obertes corresponen a la foto fixa amb dades del 27 d'abril.

