La Fiscalia investiga el Departament d'Interior per permetre els talls a la Meridiana

La Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya ha obert una investigació al Departament d'Interior, encapçalat per Miquel Buch, per permetre els talls diaris a l'Avinguda Meridiana per part de grups independentistes contra la sentència del Procés, que es van aturar pel coronavirus. Segons ha avançat el diari El Mundo i han confirmat a Efe fonts jurídiques, el ministeri públic ha obert diligències per un delicte de prevaricació arran d'una denúncia interposada el març passat per Ciutadans contra la conselleria d'Interior, en considerar que va permetre els talls a l'avinguda barcelonina malgrat que hi havia informes policials que ho desaconsellaven.

Després de la condemna del Tribunal Suprem, el passat 14 d'octubre, grups d'independentistes van tallar durant més de 150 nits seguides la Meridiana, una de les principals vies d'accés a Barcelona pel nord, seguint la convocatòria de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) i amb el suport dels CDR. No obstant això, el confinament imposat per la pandèmia del coronavirus va frenar aquests talls de trànsit a mitjans de març.

Dies abans que es detinguessin els talls per la crisi del coronavirus, Ciutadans va denunciar el Departament d'Interior davant la Fiscalia, en considerar que aquestes protestes van afectar veïns, conductors, comerciants i transportistes, ressaltant que la Guàrdia Urbana va redactar informes tècnics desfavorables a la seva autorització i que es van registrar alguns enfrontaments entre manifestants i conductors.



De fet, el tinent d'alcaldia de Seguretat de Barcelona, Albert Batlle, va demanar el desembre passat a la Generalitat que denegués el permís als independentistes per continuar tallant la Meridiana, si bé el conseller Buch va replicar que en tot moment garantirien el dret fonamental a la protesta. Buch va assegurar llavors que la Generalitat vetllaria per la seguretat de tots, tenint en compte les recomanacions policials, si n'hi hagués, sobre la protecció i prevenció de les persones i béns davant el tall de la Meridiana.