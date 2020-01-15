La Fiscalia investiga els presumptes casos de prostitució de menors que viuen en centres tutelats de Mallorca

La Fiscalia de Balears ha decidit aquest dimecres incoar diligències de recerca penal per investigar els presumptes casos de tràfic de drogues i prostitució de menors dependents de l'Institut Mallorquí d'Assumptes Socials (IMAS).



La Fiscalia també ha lliurat ofici al cap Superior de Policia perquè investigui els fets i identifiqui als presumptes responsables. Així ho ha anunciat la Fiscalia en un breu comunicat en el qual aclareix que durant els últims anys s'han denunciat diferents "casos concrets" de conductes per fets similars. "Com no pot ser d'una altra manera, sempre s'han investigat", ha assegurat la institució.

Aquest dimecres, la cap de la Unitat de Coordinació de Violència sobre la Dona de la Delegació del Govern a Balears, Julia Vázquez, ha negat l'existència d'una xarxa de prostitució infantil a Balears com a tal, apuntant que han detectat "diferents casos" individuals.



La presidenta del Govern balear, Francina Armengol, ha rebutjat "qualsevol acte de violència sexual, i més en el cas de menors" i ha assenyalat que els Serveis Socials del Govern insular, al costat dels consells insulars i els ajuntaments continuaran treballant de "manera coordinada" davant casos, com el de la presumpta xarxa de prostitució en la qual podria haver-hi menors tutelats per l'Institut Mallorquí d'Assumptes Socials (IMAS).



En declaracions als mitjans de comunicació, Armengol ha assenyalat que aquest assumpte, tot i que "ara surt públicament" s'està gestionant pel Consell de Mallorca des de fa temps. L'IMAS va publicar aquest dimarts que tutela a un total de 16 menors víctimes d'explotació sexual i va explicar que des de 2016 forma part d'una comissió amb el Govern balear, Policia Nacional i Guàrdia Civil que treballa per combatre la tracta i explotació sexual de menors.