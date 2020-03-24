Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia investiga la mort de gent gran a residències de Capellades i Olesa de Montserrat

Público

La Fiscalia investiga la mort de gent gran a residències de Capellades i Olesa de Montserrat

A la residència de Capellades s'han registrat dotze morts per coronavirus i a la d'Olesa de Montserrat nou. Aquestes diligències es podran ampliar si apareixen nous casos en altres centres de gent gran a Catalunya

Imatge d'arxiu del municipi de Capellades, a l'Anoia.
barcelona

públic | acn

La Fiscalia ha obert una investigació per aclarir les circumstàncies de les morts que hi ha hagut a les residències de Capellades (Anoia) i d'Olesa de Montserrat (Baix Llobregat) a causa de coronavirus. El fiscal superior de Catalunya, Francisco Bañeres, ha ordenat l'obertura de diligències, segons ha avançat el diari El País i han confirmat a l'ACN fonts judicials.

Aquestes diligències, a més, es podran ampliar si apareixen nous casos en altres centres de gent gran a Catalunya. Bañeres ha fet arribar l'ordre als fiscals de Manresa i Martorell, que són els del partit judicials als quals pertanyen Capellades i Olesa de Montserrat. A la residència de Capellades s'han registrat dotze morts per coronavirus i a la d'Olesa de Montserrat, nou.

Aquestes investigacions arriben l'endemà que la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, assegurés que els membres de les Forces Armades van trobar a residències de gent gran persones mortes als llits. Robles va avisar que seran "implacables i contundents" contra aquest tipus d'accions.

