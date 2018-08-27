La Fiscalia investiga Mossos per identificar a persones que retiraven llaços grocs

La Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya investiga als Mossos d'Esquadra i les policies locals per les identificacions dels grups de persones que retiraven llaços grocs a l'espai públic. Els fets van ocòrrer el passat 18 d'agost a la comarca de la Ribera d'Ebre, on Mossos van identificar 14 persones per aquest motiu. Fiscalia també fa referència a les identificacions d'aquest cap de setmana a l'Atmetlla de Mar.



Segons l'escrit, aquesta acció policial podria ser "arbitrària, carent de fonament legal i discriminatòria per raó de la ideologia". La Fiscalia dona 15 dies al comissari en cap dels Mossos perquè aclareixi quin criteri van utilitzar els agents per dur a terme aquesta acció, a més d'identificar els policies implicats. També demana el mateix per l'alcalde de l'Atmetlla de Mar pel que fa a la policia local.



La decisió del fiscal es desprén de la denúncia de l'exdiputat de Ciutadans, José Domingo, president de l'associació Impulso Ciudadano.