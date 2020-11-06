Estàs llegint: La Fiscalia obre una tercera investigació al rei emèrit

Público
Público
els escàndols de joan carles I

La Fiscalia obre una tercera investigació al rei emèrit

La investigació, de la qual se n'ocuparan també els fiscals del Suprem, es troba en estat "embrionari".

Fotografía de archivo del rey emérito durante los actos por el 40 aniversario de la Constitución en el Congreso.
Fotografia d'arxiu del rei emèrit durant els actes pell 40 aniversari de la Constitució al Congrés. Óscar delPozo / AFP

madrid

agències

La fiscal general de l'Estat, Dolores Delgado, i el fiscal cap d'Anticorrupció, Alejandro Luzón, han revelat aquest divendres l'existència d'una tercera investigació relativa al rei emèrit, Joan Carles I, que es troba en estat "embrionari" i de la qual se n'ocuparà, igual que amb les dues anteriors, la Fiscalia del Tribunal Suprem. Les perquisicions partirien d'una informació procedent d'"intel·ligència financera", segons s'han limitat a assenyalar.

Durant una trobada informal amb la premsa, Delgado i Luzón no han revelat cap aspecte relatiu al contingut d'aquesta nova recerca al rei, que s'uneix a la ja oberta per possibles comissions procedents de l'AVE a la Meca i la més recent sobre possibles pagaments amb una targeta opaca de la que es podrien haver beneficiat Joan Carles I i altres membres de la seva família sense ser titulars del compte associat a aquest mitjà de pagament.

Hi haurà ampliació

Etiquetas
El Quinze 54

selección público