La Fiscalia obre una tercera investigació al rei emèrit

La fiscal general de l'Estat, Dolores Delgado, i el fiscal cap d'Anticorrupció, Alejandro Luzón, han revelat aquest divendres l'existència d'una tercera investigació relativa al rei emèrit, Joan Carles I, que es troba en estat "embrionari" i de la qual se n'ocuparà, igual que amb les dues anteriors, la Fiscalia del Tribunal Suprem. Les perquisicions partirien d'una informació procedent d'"intel·ligència financera", segons s'han limitat a assenyalar.

Durant una trobada informal amb la premsa, Delgado i Luzón no han revelat cap aspecte relatiu al contingut d'aquesta nova recerca al rei, que s'uneix a la ja oberta per possibles comissions procedents de l'AVE a la Meca i la més recent sobre possibles pagaments amb una targeta opaca de la que es podrien haver beneficiat Joan Carles I i altres membres de la seva família sense ser titulars del compte associat a aquest mitjà de pagament.



