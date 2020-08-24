La Fiscalia recorre al Suprem el tercer grau dels set presos de Lledoners

barcelona
La Fiscalia ha recorregut davant del Tribunal Suprem el tercer grau que els va ser concedit als set líders independentistes presos a la presó de Lledoners i que la jutge de vigilància penitenciària va avalar la setmana passada.
En els seus set recursos a la sala segona del Suprem, a la qual com a tribunal sentenciador correspon revisar la classificació penitenciària dels presos polítics, el fiscal demana que se'ls revoqui el tercer grau per evitar "transmetre a la societat que pot quedar impune haver convertit la mateixa voluntat en llei fora dels marcs legalment establerts".
La jutge de vigilància va avalar la setmana passada el tercer grau dels exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull i Josep Rull, Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez, encara que el va mantenir suspès a l'espera que resolgui el Suprem.
