La Fiscalia recorre el tercer grau dels presos polítics

La Fiscalia Provincial de Barcelona ha recorregut aquest dimarts el tercer grau de sis dels nou presos polítics independentistes, mentre que en els propers dies decidirà si també s'oposa al dels tres restants. En concret, el ministeri públic reclama la suspensió immediata del tercer grau concedit a Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart.



En l'escrit, consultat per Europa Press, la Fiscalia considera que el tercer grau, no és procedent i buida de contingut la pena imposada pel Tribunal Suprem. De moment, no ha recorregut el tercer grau de Josep Rull, Jordi Turull i Dolors Bassa. Els nou presos polítics van rebre el tercer grau penitenciari el passat dia 14, després que l'autoritzés el Departament de Justícia, que va validar d'aquesta manera l'opinió exposada dies enrere per les juntes de tractament de les presons de Lledoners, Wad Ras i Puig de les Basses.



HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ