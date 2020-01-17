La Fiscalia del Suprem avala suspendre la inhabilitació de Torra dictada per la JEC

La fiscalia del Tribunal Suprem no s'oposa a suspendre cautelarment la inhabilitació del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ordenada per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC). A l'escrit dirigit a la secció quarta de la sala contenciosa-administrativa i signat pel fiscal Pedro Crespo, el ministeri públic considera "assumible" la petició de la defensa de Torra de deixar en suspens l'acord de la JEC del passat 3 de gener que acorda aplicar-li la inhabilitació com a diputat del Parlament. La fiscalia argumenta que "en ordre a la prudent i equilibrada preservació" dels "interessos públics", que podrien resultar "contradictòriament afectats" per la inhabilitació en un context "complex", aposta per no oposar-se a la mesura cautelar sol·licitada per Torra.

A l'escrit de 21 pàgines, la fiscalia apunta que la "complexitat" de la qüestió plantejada per Torra fa que la seva pretensió de suspendre la inhabilitació no pugui ser desqualificada d'entrada. "Necessàriament ha de ser objecte d'un debat de fons", diu el text, que cita la controvèrsia generada dins la pròpia JEC -sis membres van fer un vot particular discrepant-. A més, considera que la qüestió pot generar "controvèrsies judicial paral·leles".



La fiscalia també apunta que l'aplicació de l'acord de la JEC implica la "privació immediata i definitiva de l'escó" per part de Torra i diu que el ministeri públic "no pot desvincular-se de la dificultat de reversió de l'execució de l'acte impugnat, si eventualment es produís una decisió favorable a la pretensió" del president de la Generalitat.